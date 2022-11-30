CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Flu season is upon us, and Highlands Health Medical Clinic in Johnstown is giving out shots for free.

Every Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clinic located at 315 Locust Street walk-ins are welcome for flu shots. Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko urges people to take the opportunity to get theirs.

“The clinic encourages all people to get their flu vaccine and to that end, Highlands Health will be having walk-in flu clinics every Monday from 10 to 1,” Danchanko said. If an individual has mobility issues, they are to call upon arrival at 814-534-6242 and we will administer the vaccine in the parking lot.”

The CDC said that if you want to protect yourself and others from getting the flu, then you need to get the shot. Many other reasons why to get the vaccine include to reduce how severe the flu can be if you caught it, the shot does help lower the chance of a “cardiac event,” and women who are pregnant when they get the shot actually protects the baby for months after birth.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Danchanko said in the news release that you can not get the flu from the vaccine since it’s made from dead flu viruses, but side effects can still occur.