JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– On this day 134 years ago, tragedy struck Johnstown with the 1889 Flood.

After decades of rebuilding the town, the Johnstown Flood Museum opened its doors 50 years ago and is commemorating with a ceremony and a preview of new exhibits.

The Johnstown Flood Museum started as a mom-and-pop exhibit with just some black-and-white photos and a few artifacts.

Over the years, more exhibits have been added like an academy-award-winning film, a model display and a wreckage wall.

And now, 50 years later, there are even more ways to remember the thousands of lives lost and commemorate the revitalization efforts.

“We’re providing the exhibits with interactive media that I think will update these stories for a new generation,” Johnstown Heritage Association CEO Richard Burkert said.

“It’ll allow you to walk into the experience essentially,” Johnstown Area Heritage Association Board member Barry Gallagher said.

Burkett says he wants visitors to be able to feel like they were there.

“Reproduce the event. No one was there with a camera.”

He says the first step to enhance that is with two new exhibits. The first is a short film with illustrations and colorized images from the aftermath and an interview from a flood survivor recorded in the 1960s, a first-of-its-kind for the museum.

“He was 16 years old on the day of the flood,” Johnstown Flood Museum Volunteer Tour Guide Dave Casker said. “He actually saw his own home being destroyed by the flood wave.”

“I think it’s a lot easier to visualize the experiences of survivors when it’s through their own words,” Burkert said.

The second step, a display of 3-D images and illustrations.

“To hear the survivor of the flood actually telling his own story, I think that’s going to be wonderful,” Casker said.

Casker has volunteered at the museum over the last 30 years, and he says new exhibits bring new life while also appealing to new generations.

“I really enjoy the idea of being able to give a context rather than just fact, fact, fact, fact, fact,” Casker said.

It’s all part of a larger rehabilitation project for the building inside and out.

“We’re starting outside. Slate roofs leaking, copper down spouts, some of them have disappeared,” Casker said. “We’re repairing 88 windows.”

So as the years go by, the history isn’t forgotten.

“It’s important parents expose their children to this. It’s part of their heritage. Whether they want it to be or not, it formed who they are,” Gallagher said.

Burkert emphasizes the cornerstones of the museum, like the original film, model display and wreckage wall aren’t going anywhere, so the remodeled museum will be a good mix of familiar and new.

And Casker tells me he’s very happy about that, and he plans to continue giving tours for the foreseeable future.