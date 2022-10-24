ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Over 200 Altoona area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Altoona Curve Stadium.

The walk took place on Participants raised nearly $26,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Homewood at Martinsburg was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $4,000.

“Over 200 people joined us at Altoona Curve Stadium on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” Lynzy Groves, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter said. “We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Pennsylvania alone, more than 280,000 people are living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.

Fundraising continues through December 31, 2022. Visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Altoona page to donate.