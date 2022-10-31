CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting State College residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at Spike Stadium in State College. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the State College Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.

“The Alzheimer’s Association draws dozens of walkers and teams to the event each fall and it is a pivotal event to spread community awareness and concern for Alzheimer’s disease,” Julie Rothrauff, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter said. “We are looking forward to gathering with local families on Walk day who have been impacted by the disease, as we work together to inspire hope in the fight for a cure and move closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States.

Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s State College Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.