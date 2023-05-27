BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The first Walk to Remember Our Fallen started Saturday morning at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg.

One hundred and forty walkers took six laps around the walking path on the ground while paying their respects at several monuments. The event, sponsored by the non-profit A Soldier’s Hands, raises money to help support those currently serving as well.

“What we learned is that not everyone in the military gets a mail call,” CEO of A Soldier’s Hands Trish Shallenberger said. “Not everyone has someone at home that’s going to take care of them. So we adopt units in full. We find out exactly how many people are in the unit and send individually wrapped care packages to them.”

Brooke Ermol took a break from her walk to color a picture and write a letter to be included in one of the care packages. She says that she was walking with her grandfather who served in the Army.

“I think it’s really hard to be in the military because you are away from your family and friends,” Ermol said. “It would make them happy to see that they are being appreciated by lots of people that they don’t even know.”

The walk concluded with the playing of Taps by Master Sergeant E-8 John Baker. Baker spent 27 years as part of the Army Field Band and credits his grandfather, who served in World War II, for his appreciation of those who serve.

“He volunteered me to play at various VFW and American Legion ceremonies,” said Baker. “I got early on a sense of the solemn significance of some of these holidays, especially Memorial Day.”

Shallenberger said she hopes the walk becomes a yearly tradition in the home of Memorial Day.