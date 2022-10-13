CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — College Township is inviting the community to learn the latest on their mission for a “walkable College Township.”

On Thursday, October 27, they will host an open house on their Pedestrian Facilities Master Plan. The open house is from 5-7 p.m. with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to view the plan mapping and learn more about the recommendations and implementation strategies.

“Ultimately this is a great opportunity for the residents and the visitors of College Township,” College Township Assistant Manager Mike Bloom said. “This is a great opportunity to come and share their thoughts and share their perspectives on what the needs and wants are going forward.”

To date, Bloom said they’ve received about 400 public comments on the plan.

On Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m., College Township Council will hold a public hearing on the

proposed Pedestrian Facilities Master Plan and associated ordinance revisions.

They will consider action on the proposed plan and ordinance revisions during their regular meeting, immediately following the Public Hearing.