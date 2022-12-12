STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On the heels of his first headlining arena tour, Grammy-nominated Walker Hayes announced his next tour will stop in State College.

The new Duck Buck Tour will have 23 stops and one of them is at the Bryce Jordan Center. On April 27, Hayes will be joined by four-time Grammy nominee singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress and hit songwriter and artist Ray Fulcher.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.

For tickets and more information, you can click here to head over to Ticketmaster.