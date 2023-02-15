ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) A wallet left behind at an Altoona Taco Bell led police to a woman — along with a Tyrone man — they say had a gun and drugs in her backpack on Valentine’s Day.

Altoona police were called to Taco Bell on 1st street around 5 p.m., Feb. 14, after a wallet was found by employees that had a possible controlled substance inside of it. According to the criminal complaint, police arrived and were told the two came back and were sitting in the outdoor area.

The woman, identified as 19-year-old Rachel Dionis, and the man, 18-year-old Joshua Riggleman were questioned by police about the alleged drugs in Dionis’ wallet, the complaint reads.

Police report that Dionis admitted there was a handgun in her backpack that was taken from a friend’s car while they were at Rutter’s Monday night. Police attempted to place her in cuffs when she ran from them, across the drive-thru, and into the parking lot before being taken down by an officer, the complaint shows.

Riggleman allegedly confirmed Dionis’ story about the handgun, saying he didn’t actually know the guy who was driving. He told police they stayed at a friend’s house the night before and he emptied the handgun before replacing it back in the backpack.

Riggleman was discovered to be a person not to possess a firearm, according to Altoona police.

The complaint shows that a search of the backpack turned up a 9mm handgun, various paraphernalia including baggies and papers with marijuana, baggies with a white powder residue and rolled-up dollar bills.

Dionis and Riggleman are facing charges of possessing a firearm without a license and conspiracy charges for theft, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, and use/possession of drugs. Dionis is also facing escape and resisting charges.

Both were placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $30,000 each.