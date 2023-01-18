(WTAJ) — Walmart announced Wednesday they are expanding its Associate-to-Driver training program in Central Pennsylvania.

Since the program began in 2022, Walmart said they’ve trained 56 associates from different supply chain roles. Now, Walmart is explaining the program to include store associates within 50 miles of a hiring transportation office. In Pennsylvania that includes Pottsville, Tobyhanna and Woodland.

Walmart started the program to give store associates the chance to earn six figures as a truck driver, while also not having to pay to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL). According to the National South Trucking School, it can cost up to $8,000 to obtain a CDL. However, with Walmart’s program, they’ll fully cover the cost, allowing associates to immediately take advance of obtaining their CDL.

“Walmart’s Associate-to-Driver program gave me the opportunity to change my family’s lives and travel the country with my best friend,” team driver Reece Niblett said.

Niblett has worked for Walmart’s supply chain since 2012 and is one of the supply chain associates who went through the inaugural Associate-To-Driver program last year.

To learn more about the program, visit Walmart’s blog post.