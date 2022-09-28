CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walmart is looking to hire 41 CDL-A drivers in the Woodland area during their ‘Driver Open House’ which will take place in person and virtually.

Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the nation — all while remaining one of the largest fleets on the road.

Across the country, Walmart is planning on growing its private fleet, which includes the 41 drivers in Woodland.

Walmart touts that new drivers can earn up to $110,000. They say that drivers also have access to company benefits on day one and can earn as much as 21 days of Paid Time Off (PTO) in their first year.

Walmart also stated that in order to drive for them, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.

The open house will is set up to give people a chance to learn about driving jobs with Walmart, information on pay and benefits offerings, meeting local management, touring offices/shop and checking our equipment and asking current drivers about their careers with Walmart.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

OPEN HOUSE DETAILS, also posted on Walmart’s driver’s career website:

Open house: Oct. 3 – 7, Monday/Wednesday/Friday in person from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday virtual event at 10 a.m.; Thursday virtual event at 4 p.m.

Location: 100 Wal-Mart Drive Woodland, PA 16881