EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Want to visit the state Capitol in Harrisburg? Now’s your chance with State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria).

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Burns is offering a bus trip to the state Capitol which includes a tour, a lunch with Rep. Burns and a visit to the Hollywood Casino. The trip will cost $79 per person and participants must be 21 or older.

“Our state Capitol is one of the most beautiful buildings in the country, and in December the Capitol will be decorated for the holidays,” Burns said. “If you are interested, I urge you to reserve your seat now.”

The bus will leave the Home Depot parking lot, located at 679 Galleria Drive in Johnstown at 7 a.m. and head to the Big Lots, located at 881 Hills Plaza, Suite 500, in Ebensburg. At 7:30 a.m. the bus will take off towards Harrisburg. The bus is expected to return home around 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call Rep. Burns’ office at 814-472-8021. If you’d like to reserve a seat, you can contact the bus company at 814-288-2287 before Nov. 30.