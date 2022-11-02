CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man wanted out of Blair County is behind bars after being busted with almost 100 grams of narcotics in Johnstown.

Clyde Blair Jr., 43, of Altoona was arrested Wednesday morning at the EconoLodge in Johnstown with 40 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of heroin and 23 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs found have a street value of approximately $20,000, according to the release. Officials also seized drug paraphernalia, additional methamphetamine and almost $1,000 in cash inside Blair Jr’s hotel room.

Blair Jr. is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail. He’s been charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blair Jr. is awaiting extradition to Blair County as he faces felony charges involving a stolen firearm and more misdemeanor drug charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10.

The United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force, the Safe Streets Task Force and the Johnstown Police Department also assisted in arresting Blair Jr.