ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man with multiple warrants was finally caught by police just a week after escaping capture when a passenger fell from a moving car.

Christopher Catich, 27 (Blair County Prison)

Altoona police were finally able to catch 27-year-old Christopher Catich, who they said is wanted by multiple police departments including Altoona for felony car theft.

Catich was able to recently escape Altoona Police Feb. 8, after they were called for a welfare check on four people who were passed out in a car in the area of 6th Street and Crawford Avenue, according to one criminal complaint. This was less than a block from Altoona Fire Department Station 3.

Officers said that when they came to, Catich had given them a fake name and birthday. The passenger in the front of the car allegedly tried to get out when Catich drove off, causing the person to fall out of the car, the complaint shows.

Catich was then able to evade police. That is until the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Catich was spotted standing on the corner of 26th Avenue and West Chestnut Street in the city just after 8 a.m., according to a second criminal complaint.

Altoona police approached Catich who ran into a house only to soon emerge from a side door, the complaint shows. Catich tried to run only to be stopped by officers. After a struggle with him, officers said they were finally able to get a cuff on each wrist and then able to connect the two pairs of handcuffs and place Catich in a patrol car.

Catich previously made news in early 2021 when he was arrested in the Juniata section of Altoona only to escape from the police cruiser and hop a train. He was found days later in Dauphin County, still handcuffed.

In addition to Catich’s warrants, he’s now facing charges of fleeing, eluding, escape, endangering another person and resisting arrest.

Bail was denied due to being a flight risk/risk to others, court documents show.