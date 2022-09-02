ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports.

Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one for possession of firearms and drugs and the other for theft, court documents show.

One deputy made their way around the back of the house to find the basement storm doors wide open and lights on. Another deputy made their way to the front door where a woman answered when they knocked, according to the affidavit

The woman told the deputy that Gray kept his things in the basement but didn’t think he was in the house. Deputies said she then gave the permission to go in and check.

Entering the basement, one deputy announced himself as a Blair County Sheriff and ordered anyone in the basement to come out. The deputy shouted a few more times, the complaint reads, until he came across a table with a chair propped up against it. That’s when they said they saw Gray hiding under the table.

Gray was taken into custody without further incident and was placed in Blair County Prison on $100,000 bail.