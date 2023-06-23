ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona women with arrest warrants are facing drug charges after a probation officer said they had to pull their sidearm to prevent the duo from driving off.

Altoona police were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue alley in the city on March 1 where agents with Blair County Probation had allegedly found drugs in a car with two women who had arrest warrants.

According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Renee Caldwell was driving the vehicle with 39-year-old Christine Lamca in the passenger seat. A deputy and probation officer approached the vehicle and said Caldwell attempted to drive away. The officer told Altoona police that he pulled his sidearm to keep them from driving off and was able to take the duo into custody.

Photos provided by Blair County Prison

Due to Caldwell being on supervision, the officer was given permission to search the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, they allegedly found 9 grams of a light brown powder that was recognized as heroin potentially mixed with fentanyl.

Lamca allegedly gave officers permission to get a backpack to retrieve a piece of paper with phone numbers and two cell phones. Officials said that inside the same backpack, a baggie of crystal meth was found along with two glass smoking devices, one electronic scale, and one container with approximately a gram of heroin/fentanyl powder inside.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both Caldwell and Lamca were placed in Blair County Prison. Bail for Caldwell was set at $40,000 and $50,000 for Lamca.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for July 5.