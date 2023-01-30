HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that was wanted on over a dozen felony charges was arrested after troopers said they pulled him over and discovered a large number of drugs.

Kevin Stapleton, 48, of Mapleton Depot, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 26, in Mount Union Borough following a traffic stop that turned up an illegally possessed 9mm semi-automatic handgun with its safety off, heroin, crystal meth, marijuana, suboxone, several dozen pills, suspected fentanyl and multiple paraphernalia items. This is according to a state police report.

Stapleton was wanted on 15 felony firearm charges. An unsecured bail was set at $100,000 following his arrest.

For the traffic stop, Stapleton faces felony firearm and drug-related charges. Additionally, he faces charges from another traffic stop in October 2022 in Brady Township, which police noted turned up a brick of heroin, crystal meth, multiple pills and suspected fentanyl.