CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man wanted on murder charges was taken into custody in New Jersey Thursday morning according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.

Dirk Jones, 42, of Johnstown was taken into custody without incident by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Jones was wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Caleb Beppler, who was shot and killed at the Liquid Currency bar on June 10.

Jones will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to face murder charges. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled after he returns to the area.

In addition to murder, Jones is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as firearm charges. Jones has been on the run since the shooting.

Police determined Jones was in an altercation after investigating security footage from outside the bar, according to court documents. A woman was attempting to calm Beppler down when another man allegedly push the bar owner to the ground.

The complaint reads that then Jones came in and shot a 9mm gun seven times, killing Beppler and striking another man in the leg.