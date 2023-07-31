ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody after being found walking through the City of Altoona.

Armand Futrell, 22 (Logan Township Police Department)

Armand Futrell, 22, was arrested July 26 for warrants through Altoona police and the Blair County Sheriff’s Office after being spotted walking along Grant Avenue with two other people, according to the criminal complaint.

Futrell was taken into custody without incident. The complaint shows that he was allegedly found with a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 handgun, $302 in small currency, a large amount of heroin and meth, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia.

Futrell was placed in Blair County Prison on his arrest warrants and was later arraigned on charges of possession with intent to distribute, person not to possess a firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evidence in the arrest of Armand Futrell (Logan Township Police Department)

It was noted that there was an ongoing drug investigation into Futrell that involved Logan Township police along with assistance from Altoona police, Blair County Sheriffs, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Bail for the latest charges was set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 2.