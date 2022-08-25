SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Somerset man accused of stealing an ATV from a Jenners Township residence.
According to the report, Luke Claycomb, 22, has been charged with stealing the ATV from the residence on Front street sometime between July 30 and Aug. 12. The blue and black Yamaha Moto 200 is valued at $800.
Charges were filed through the magistrate and an arrest warrant was issued for Claycomb on Wednesday, Aug 24.
Anyone with any information about the theft or the whereabouts of Claycomb is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.