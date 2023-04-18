BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Judy Ward (R-30) and Representative Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) are hosting a workshop on stormwater management to help residents ensure they are up to date on the best practices.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Logan Township Municipal Building. Ward and Schmitt are holding the class in conjunction with the Blair County Conservation District (BCCD).

Seating for the event is limited and those interested in attending must RSVP in advance. To reserve your seat, call Schmitt’s office at 814-946-7218, go online to www.RepLouSchmitt.com, and click on the events tab.

“Stormwater runoff is a common problem in our region and throughout Pennsylvania, and elected officials receive many calls and complaints about the impacts of that runoff, which causes flooding, property damage, erosion, and pollution to our waterways. These challenges are complex, and each situation is unique,” Ward said. “This workshop will provide information that all property owners can use to better understand stormwater management and what it means to be a good stormwater neighbor.”

During the workshop officials with the BCCD will discuss information such as explaining what stormwater is, how regulations impact property owners, property owners’ responsibilities and more.

“This is a great opportunity for people who own property, both small and large parcels, to learn about efforts to manage stormwater and, more importantly, what they can do to manage runoff on their property,” Schmitt said. “With so many knowledgeable people leading the discussion, attendees will leave with new-found information.”