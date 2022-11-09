BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) will host a Veterans Day Dessert Social on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the American Legion Park Social Hall in Hollidaysburg.

Ward and the American Legion Post 516 invite all area veterans, family members and friends to attend and pay tribute to their service to our country. The event will also feature live music from Simply Grace Trio.

The social will be at 7 p.m. and no RSVP is required. For more information, please contact Ward’s office at 814-695-8386.