CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — David Gallagher, warden of Clearfield County Jail, has been terminated.

Clearfield County Commissioners announced Friday that Warden David Gallagher’s employment was terminated effective Dec. 7.

Gallagher’s termination comes after a series of issues plagued the prison including drug use, prisoner escapes, and a drug overdose death that led to a federal lawsuit being filed.

While the county has begun an immediate search for a new warden, current Deputy Warden Susan McQuillen will become the Acting Warden.

Anyone with questions can email the commissioner’s office at cccomm@clearfieldco.org, or attend the Dec. 19 prison board meeting. Beyond this initial announcement, the Commissioners said they have no comment at this time.

The jail has taken steps recently to combat issues, including a new alert system to warn the public if there is a prison escape. This system came into play after inmate Craig Hauke-Miller escaped in the middle of the day on May 30.

More recently, an investigation took place into the drug overdose death of inmate Kaitlyn Evans, leading to charges against inmate Angela Marie Ricketts and also a federal lawsuit against Gallagher and several other correction officers.

In another lawsuit, filed by inmate Jeremy Sipe, the prison is being sued for $4M with Sipe citing his 8th and 14th Amendment rights had been violated.