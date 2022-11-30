ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year many people are feeling the impact of inflation on their wallets. Whether it’s writing a check to the heating company or filling up their car for a daily commute.

In Elk County, the Salvation Army recently launched the Warm Hearts Campaign to assist people in need.

Edward Knight a St. Marys resident and a veteran of the U.S. Navy was fighting for his life in the hospital a few years ago. Today he is taking care of 6 kids and faces a different battle, inflation.

“Due to such an increase in everything, it’s harder with just a large family to pay for gas, electric, insurance and you know we had a vehicle break down so it’s been sitting there for so long because we don’t have any money to fix it yet,” Knight said.

Edward’s family is not the only ones struggling.

“People are having a hard time making ends meet and sometimes it’s, do we stay warm or do we put food on the table,” Hope Weichman the Director of the Elk County Salvation Army said.

The Warm Hearts Campaign assists Elk County residents with utility costs to stay warm. This year thanks to a friend of The Salvation Army, donations will be matched dollar for dollar. All donations will remain in Elk County.

“The folks that are coming in filling out the applications are for the most part people who are already struggling before those thermostats have been turned on,” Weichman said.

A little help can go a long way, especially in an area such as St. Marys.

You can donate online at the Warm Hearts Salvation Army website.

Paper donation tags can be found at the following locations:

Walmart

CNB Bank in St. Marys and Ridgway

Northwest Bank in St. Marys and Ridgway

The Brickyard in Johnsonburg

The American Legion in Wilcox

AAM Metal Forming Manufacturing Facility in Ridgway and St. Marys

GKN Sinter Metals in Fairview and Kinetic by Windstream in Ridgway.

For those who need help, applications are available at The Elk County Salvation Army Center in downtown Ridgway, as well as the VA office in Ridgway and the legion in Wilcox.

The Salvation Army Elk County is also doing additional outreach throughout the area. Call 814-772-0485 for more information.

“We’ll due to the increase in price of fuel prices and oil products and shopping is just hard this time of the year to pay for everything and assistance is such a wonderful thing in such a small community,” Knight said.

Edward also has a message for others facing difficult times.

“You know for people not to be bashful about it you know if you need the help get the help it’s out there,” Knight said.