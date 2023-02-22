SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–While the high temperatures are nice for February, it’s not ideal for maple syrup producers.

Typically, maple syrup producers begin their season around mid-February and end by late March. However, these abnormal winters have caused the season to start nearly three weeks earlier.

Copper Kettle Maple and Milroy Farms are maple syrup producers in Somerset County. They both started their season around the same time in late January/early February.

The owner of Milroy Farms, Jason Blocher, said ideally, they want freezing temperatures at night, and 40s to 50s during the day. This season hasn’t had a lot of moisture either to help the trees grow.

“For good syrup production, it is a freeze-thaw cycle. So ideally, what we want is temperatures lows in the 20s, highs in the 40s,” Blocher said. “We want to stay in that cycle, we want lots of moisture. So we want snow and rain. As I tell most people if you look out the window in the morning and oooh, the sugar people are happy.”

Milroy Farms produces an average of 4,500 gallons of syrup annually. They’ve produced around 2,500 to 3,000 gallons so far. That equals over 190,000 gallons of sap to yield that many gallons.

Copper Kettle Maple averages about 260 gallons a season. So far, they’ve done around 170 gallons.

Both farmers said they had a good start to their season. However, if the warm weather continues, they’re concerned about how many more gallons they can produce.

The owner of Copper Kettle Maple, Jared Walker, said the warmer weather prevents the sap from flowing well. Sugar is no longer produced, and the result is poorer-tasting syrup.

“If it’s going to be continuously warm where it doesn’t freeze at night,” Walker said. “Then, the sap is going to quit flowing. The sap will get up to buds of the trees, and then if your buds start opening up and you do get water flow, it can give the syrup an off flavor.”

Farmer said early in the season is when you get the golden syrup colors, which yield a lighter flavor. Both farmers believe they will only be boiling darker syrups at this point, which means bolder maple flavors.

The reason for darker syrup is due to the bacteria growing within the sap. A tree is a living organism that collects bacteria. When the sap is boiled, it’ll go to a darker color.

“The warmer the weather, the more active the bacteria feed on the sugar in the sap,” Blocher said. “The boiling process kills the bacteria, but because they already fed on the sugars and broken down the sugars. It’ll caramelize darker when it goes through the boiling process.”

Both farmers hope the rest of the night goes with freezing temperatures at night in the 20s. Then the daytime goes with highs in the 40s. However, both farmers are unsure how their seasons will end.