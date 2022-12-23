CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming shelter is being set up for residents in Brownstown Borough after they were left without power Friday.

The power to the borough was knocked out due to winter storm-related incidents, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Cambria County 911 says the outage was caused by downed powerlines along Gilbert Street. The power outage is reported to last for an estimated five hours until power can be restored.

The fire department is setting up the warming shelter at Westmont Grove located at 1000 Edgehill Drive in Westmont Borough.

Any resident with special needs or needs assistance getting to the shelter is asked to contact Cambria County 911 at (814) 421-2100.