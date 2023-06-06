CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bikers and rockers, rev your engines: the 2023 Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in Johnstown will feature performances from glam metal group Warrant and rock artist Buckcherry.

The two bands are set to headline the evening of Friday, June 23, at the People’s Natural Gas Park.

Warrant gained recognition in the 1980s for its hit song “Cherry Pie,” and Buckcherry earned notoriety in the late 1990s and early 2000s for tracks like “Lit Up.”

Thunder in the Valley is set to take place from Thursday, June 22, until Sunday, June 25, in Johnstown. It’s one of Johnstown’s signature events that features motorcycle parades, bike and musical performances, booths from local vendors and bike manufacturer demos and displays.

Anyone heading to Thunder in the Valley can also stop at the 19th annual Wheels and Wings event in Ebensburg on Thursday evening.

More about Wheels and Wings

Vehicle registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of High Street and Caroline Street with a cost of $10 per entry.

The car, truck and motorcycle show will occur from 6-8 p.m., and local food vendors will also be competing in a “wing-off” from 5-10 p.m.

Giants of Science will perform live on the corner of Sample Street and Center Street in Ebensburg from 6-9:30 p.m.

A free shuttle will run to the Bike Fest from the American Legion Fairgrounds from 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Thunder in the Valley details

In Johnstown on Thursday night, AC/DC tribute band Hells/Bells and artist Jasmine Cain will perform live at People’s Natural Gas Park in Johnstown.

Cain will return to headline alongside The Kentucky Headhunters and Colt Ford on Saturday evening.

Ticket prices range from $5 for Thursday night music access to $40 for a three day, all-access pass. Tickets can be purchased from Eventgroove.

A variety of products — including art, accessories, clothing and more — from local vendors will be on sale in the Suppes Ford Biker Mall and across downtown Johnstown throughout the weekend, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Concessions from local restaurants will also be available throughout the weekend with booths located around downtown Johnstown, including the People’s Natural Gas Park and the Suppes Ford Biker Mall.

Out-of-town attendants are advised to make lodging accommodations early by calling local hotels, according to Visit Johnstown. A list of sponsoring hotels can be found here.

Additional information can be found on Visit Johnstown’s website. Questions and other inquiries can be made by emailing Visit Johnstown at jstcvb@visitjohnstownpa.com or calling 814-536-7993.