ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warrant has been issued for a Cresson woman after police said she stole tens of thousands of dollars from an Altoona bank.

According to the Logan Township Police Department, they were called by Citizen’s Bank about a theft at the Altoona Giant Eagle location, accusing 33-year-old Candace McQuillen of stealing $33,500.

Police said there was a written statement from McQuillen saying she stole the $33,500. They also said bank records showed $33,500 was missing.

Police noted they tried to contact McQuillen, but all attempts we unsuccessful.

Charges were filed in MDJ Matthew Dunio’s court and an arrest warrant was issued for McQuillen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Logan Township Police Department at 814-949-3364.