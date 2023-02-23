CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bench warrant has been issued for the girlfriend of the man killed in Johnstown after failing to appear in court for her charges relating to the deadly shooting.

Lexus Simms, 26, of Johnstown, faces one felony count of hindering apprehension and one minor count of tampering with evidence following the murder of her boyfriend, 41-year-old Marvin Price. However, she did not appear in court Wednesday.

Simms witnessed Price get shot and killed on Jan. 23 while he was sitting in his car at the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham area of Johnstown, according to detectives with the Johnstown Police Department. Simms immediately ran to Price’s vehicle and called 911.

However, at this time, investigators said she picked up a black iPhone belonging to the murder suspect, 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh, and took it with her.

Police spoke with a relative of Price who said Simms came to the house after Price was killed and started showing people the phone belonging to Cogdell. The relative also told police they took photos of the iPhone, specifically the lock screen.

The lock screen had a photo of a “young light-skinned black male with a small and slender build,” matching the photo and video of the shooter police have on surveillance, according to charges filed.

Simms was not immediately located once police discovered she had taken evidence. Instead, she was taken into custody in Washington D.C. in February and was placed on unsecured bail of $50,000.

Her preliminary hearing was to take place Wednesday, Feb. 22, before Magisterial District Judge Kevin Price. However, she didn’t show up. Thus, a bench warrant has been issued.

Cogdell remains at large. He faces felony counts of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Johnstown police at 814-472-2100 and request to speak with Detective Sergeant Cory Adams. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting the keyword JPD to 847411, adding a space, typing in your tip information, and hitting send.