(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro joined WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy for a live interview at noon on Wednesday. He talked about his first year as governor, what he accomplished and what challenges he expects to face in the new year.

Shapiro spoke on a range of topics including free universal breakfast for schoolchildren in the state, issues his administration plans to address in 2024 and the recent sale of Pittsburgh steel producer U.S. Steel to Japanese company Nippon Steel.

When asked about his biggest accomplishments in 2023, Shapiro said he and his administration have applied a “Get Stuff Done” attitude and have found ways for the state government to work together.

“You know, I’m the only governor in the entire country with a divided legislature, meaning one chamber is led by Democrats and one chamber is led by Republicans. Yet I’ve been able to bring both parties together to make historic investments in our school children, in public safety, hiring more police, economic development and creating more jobs,” Shapiro said.

