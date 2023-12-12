ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Caring for your Christmas tree is important, whether it’s real or artificial.

According to the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires.

As Christmas trees dry out, they become more flammable. The NFPA reports that between 2017-2021, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 150 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year.

We asked the Altoona Fire Department to help demonstrate the dangers of not properly caring for a tree.

For the demonstration, we acquired two trees. One tree came from a retail store that was left without water for more than a week. The other one came from a tree farm that was freshly cut and watered daily.

With a flame, the tree that was watered daily wouldn’t catch fire. At most, a few needles on the tree burned.

Once an open flame was near the dry tree it only took a matter of seconds.

“You want to keep your tree away from anything that’s going to cause it to combust. I know [people] like to see the tree next to the fireplace. It may not be the best place for it. You may have an ember that pops out,” Justin Smithmyer, Fire Inspector at the Altoona Fire Department said.

If you buy a pre-cut tree, or cut it yourself, there’s something you should keep in mind.

“When they get home, they should make a fresh cut on the trunk so that it’ll continue to absorb water because they seal up after a certain amount of time. And you should keep water in the stand constantly. Never let it run dry,” Evelyn Bookhammer, Owner of JB Tree Farm said.

When choosing a tree, most farms will let you test the needles before you cut it. Fresh green needles from a tree that’s been watered daily shouldn’t fall off when touched.

It’s also important to note that trees don’t combust by themselves. Things around the tree or that go directly on it – like decorations make a difference.

“If you have an open bulb with an open connection, if you overload your lights, you want to check the manufacturers recommendations. Make sure you’re not putting too many lights together. Make sure they’re properly connected,” Smithmyer said.

The NFPA also recommends using lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.

Artificial Christmas trees aren’t exempt from fires either.

“Trees are typically tested by third-party laboratories. So if you go to buy a tree, see if you can find one that has been tested. But again you don’t want to overload them with ornaments, with lights, [or] put them too close to the fireplace,” Smithmyer noted.

Read manufacturer’s instructions for the appropriate number of light strands to connect.

Caring for your tree continues even after Christmas, as the NFPA reports that thirty percent of Christmas tree fires actually happen in January.

Many places welcome trees, using them to feed animals, or as a fertilizer/mulch.

We’re certainly glad to receive them back here. I do use a lot of the debris from the Christmas trees around our raspberries as a mulch,” Bookhammer said.

For more Holiday safety tips, visit the NFPA’s website.