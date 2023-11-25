ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at the Logan Towne Center shopping plaza Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Lakemont Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 responded following reports of a single car fire in the parking lot of the plaza.

According to Logan Township emergency management Coordinator Jeff Blake, one fire truck from Lakemont, three officers from Logan Township Police Department and an ambulance from AMED responded to the scene. A second fire truck from Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company was initially requested, but cancelled after Lakemont was able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.