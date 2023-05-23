CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A water exercise program to help people with arthritis is coming to the Clearfield YMCA.

The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) is joining the Clearfield YMCA to offer the Aqua for Arthritis Program starting on Monday, June 5. The classes will take place in the YMCA pool where the warm water will help those with arthritis and related conditions.

The low-impact aquatic classes will include joint range of motion exercises, stretching, breathing and light aerobic activities. Classes will meet three times a week:

10 a.m. on Mondays

9 a.m. on Tuesdays

9 a.m. on Thursdays

The programs are free to attend for YMCA members and the cost for nonmembers is $3 per class. However, the cost will be covered by MRAAA Health and Wellness funding for anyone 60 years of age or older.

Preregistration with MRAAA is not necessary, but participants are asked to arrive 10-15 minutes early to provide registration information at the YMCA.

More information about Health and Wellness programs can be found on the MRAAA website.