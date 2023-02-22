STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple businesses in the State College area will be without water as crews work to fix a “significant water leak,” according to a news release from the College Township Water Authority.

Because of the leak that was found in the water authority’s system at the 300 block of Benner Pike, an area with many different shops, restaurants and other types of business, there will be an emergency water shutoff at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release. The estimated time for the water to be restored is 7 a.m. Thursday.

There is no immediate threat for any of the adjacent buildings and properties, the water authority said, but repairs may impact the businesses, found below, until water service is restored.

Barnes and Noble

Goodwill

Penn State Health Medical Offices

Ray Azteca

Sam’s Club

Taco Bell

Walmart

Staff from the water authority will notify the businesses about the water shut-off.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about repairs for the water leak, contact College Township Public Works Director Amy Kerner at (814)-231-3021.