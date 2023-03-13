STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Borough residents are being notified about upcoming water main flushing that is expected to last for several months.

The State College Borough Water Authority said they will start flushing water mains on Monday, March 20 to ensure high-quality water. The flushing will begin in the Boalsburg area and continue throughout the distribution system for approximately seven months.

The water authority also warned its customers may see a slight discoloration in their water during this time. However, they said the discoloration is not harmful and to flush faucets until the water runs clear.

The flushing is expected to occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. More information can be found on the State College Borough Water Authority website.