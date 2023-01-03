BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Geeseytown Community Fire Company is reminding residents of the dangers of driving through high water.

During the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3 one vehicle became trapped in high water on E Loop Road in Frankstown Township after the driver attempted to make it through a flooded round.

The driver was not injured but had to be rescued by crew members of the Geeseytown fire company. According to Fire Chief, Dennis Estep, they were able to throw the person a rope and pull them out of the water.

In a post on the Geeseytown Community Fire Company Facebook page, they said “We’ve received notification that the normal roadways that are in typical flood zone is to be flooded due to the constant rain. Please avoid and be cautious if traveling in those areas of the township. As we always preach… TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.”

Driving through high water can cause your engine to flood, which results in your engine stalling. It’s best to either find an alternative route or wait until the water has receded to a safe level.

However, the incident serves as a reminder to every resident of every county to be cautious during commutes. Specifically, if you live near or travel through roads that typically flood.