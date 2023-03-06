CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Move over Sheetz, rival convenience store/eatery and gas station Wawa is looking to move in across the street in Centre County.

Wawa, a Philadelphia-based convenience store and gas station, has plans to enter Benner Township to open a store on Benner Pike across the street from Sheetz, Sharon Royer, Benner Township Secretary said.

“It would be located across from the Sheetz on Benner Pike in between the Dunkin’ and Fulton Bank,” Royer said in a statement.

Royer went on to tell WTAJ that supervisors haven’t seen any plans, but they are set to see a presentation from the company at Monday night’s meeting. Proposed plans show that Wawa would build a location across from Sheetz and in between Fulton Bank and Dunkin’ in front of Graystone Court Villas.

This would not only be Wawa’s first Centre County store, but also the first in the entire WTAJ viewing area. It will also be the furthest west they’ve gone in the state.

In April 1964, the first Wawa opened in Delaware County and has grown its footprint with hundreds of stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Florida.