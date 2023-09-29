CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda is kicking off a two-day festival to help raise money for the Port Matilda Fire and EMS departments.

There are a number of things to do Friday night but the co-owner of Way Fruit Farm Jason Coopey said they really want to focus on First Responder’s Day on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., they’re bringing in firetrucks, ambulances, search and rescue teams, police and hopefully medical helicopters if they’re not being used.

Coopey said it’s a good way for families to spend the day and give back.

“21 I think it’s important. I spent 16 years of my life doing those kinds of things so I love to let people kind of experience it, see the vehicles and meet the people. I think it’s a great moment for everybody to come together,” Coopey said.

You can also do apple and pumpkin picking, wagon rides, make a broom, browse through a craft show and see a professional pumpkin carver.

Coopey says tomorrow afternoon is going to be a great time for kids as well. For anyone who’s interested in Friday night’s activities, the event will run through 7 p.m. and Saturday’s fun will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.