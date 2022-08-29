CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is bringing fresh food to downtown State College with a new storefront.

The Port Matilda farm’s downtown market and café are now open at 252 East Calder Way.

“What we love to do is we grow a lot of this stuff, we make a lot of this stuff and what we don’t grow or make we love to try to find locally,” Co-Owner Jason Coopey said.

The store features fresh produce from the farm and the owners are hoping to fill a void in the food industry that was not previously available in the downtown area.

“All those delicious goodies that you’ve come to enjoy at the farm will now be downtown to give people a nice fresh, light option for lunch that doesn’t always exist downtown with a lot of fast food restaurants,” Co-Owner Megan Coopey said.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

More information about the new store is available on the Way Fruit Farm website.