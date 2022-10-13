CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Another fun-filled weekend at Way Fruit Farm is here and this time it’s “All Things Pumpkin”.

Friday, Oct. 13 the farm will be open from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 they’ll be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Eric Jones a professional pumpkin carver will be there to demonstrate some topnotch carving skills. There will also be a carving class for $30. You can register for the carving class here.

There will also be wagon rides to the pumpkin patch. In the patch, you pick out your very own perfect pumpkin. Cash and cards will both be accepted.

There will also be apple picking (Jonagold & Ida Red). Stop in the store first to buy a bag.

Pumpkin bowling will also be available for younger children to enjoy.

A bunny petting zoo will also be set on the farm. Donations are requested for this activity.

Live music this weekend will include The Extra Miles on Friday from 4 -6 p.m. and Joe Quick on Saturday from 12 – 2 p.m.

Food trucks like Tuckerbox, Pappy’s Popcorn, and the Patton Township Lions Club will all be selling various food items throughout the weekend festivities.

Way Fruit Farm will also be selling hot mulled cider, fresh-baked apples and pumpkin donuts in The Way Café.

For this weekend the farm will also be offering a free shuttle service on Saturday. The shuttles will be leaving at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. You can signup or show up at their downtown location at 252 E. Calder Wat.