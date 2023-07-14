CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is bringing back its annual craft show for the third year.

‘Art in the Orchard’ is being held throughout the farm’s grounds and in the orchards on July 13 through July 15.

Over 70 artists, vendors, food trucks and entertainment will be available for visitors to experience throughout the three-day festival.

“A lot of our artists are your neighbors, your friends, the people right around this community. So, you’re going to find smaller items and it’s also a little bit more affordable,” Co-owner Jason Coopey said. “Some of the other shows, some of the stuff gets pretty pricy, ours is going to be much more of the normal price range that people are used to having.”

Coopey said this year, the festival will feature a scavenger hunt for visitors. You can pick up a map at the front of the farm and if you complete the hunt, you will be entered to win over $1,500 worth of prizes and a YETI cooler.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information on the festival, you can click here.