The entrance to the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda, Pa.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Another weekend is here and the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda has more festive activities for you to enjoy.

Way Fruit Farm will be on Friday, Oct. 7 from 3 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Starting Friday, starting at 3 p.m. their will be free wagon rides to the pumpkin path or you can walk at your leisure. You’ll be able to buy pumpkins in the patch with either cash or cards. The farm will be open until 7 p.m.

You’ll be able to pick your own apples, the farm has Jonagold and Ida Red available this weekend. Stop in the store first to buy a bag for apple picking.

Their will also be outdoor food vendors, including REBELZ Mobile Cuisine, JB eats, Chimmney Twists and the Patton Township Lions Club.

From 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday a live performance by Adam Yarger will take place and on Saturday from 12 – 2 p.m. Anchor and Arrow will perform.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All weekend long there will be a craft show. It will feature 15 – 20 local vendors.