The entrance to the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda, Pa.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda is hosting plenty of fall fun events this weekend for all ages.

Starting on Friday, Sept. 23 the fall craft festival will begin at 3 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. Then it will continue on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Their fall craft festival will include 30 different vendors, face painting, live outdoor music, apple picking and more.

The live musical performances will take place on Friday from 4 – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from Noon – 2 p.m.

There will also be pumpkin and apple cider donuts available for purchase all day. During the festival, the Way Café will also feature a limited-time festival-themed menu.

Anyone who wants to pick apples (Gala & Honeycrisp) during the events are reminded to stop in-store first to purchase a bag.

For more information and to keep up with the farms weekend events you can check out the Way Fruit Farm Facebook page.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The farm is located at 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road in Port Matilda.