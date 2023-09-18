CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is preparing for fall and they’re getting ready to host a fall craft show.
The craft show is set to take place Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23 at the farm (2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda). They have 45 local vendors who will all be setting up their tables to bring a variety of items for attendees.
“Here at Way Fruit Farm fall is our season,” Jason Coopey co-owner of Way Fruit Farm said. “You know it’s so special to us because not only are we doing all of this but it is our apple and pumpkin harvest time of the year and those seasons are just so amazing and so wonderful. We do so much for fall and just so amazing and so busy and so many people. Fall is a wonderful, wonderful time of the year.”
Crafters that will be at the show:
- Amaris Starseed
- Ann Taylor-Schmidt Artworks
- Ashley’s Odds and Crafts
- Ataraxiaowl Creative Mandalas
- Bald Eagle Valley Alpaca Ranch
- Courtney’s Custom Woodworking
- Dainty Designs
- Ellaful
- Gigis Designs Tumblers and Tess
- Hooker’s Couture
- Hope’s Dream Rescue and Sanctuary
- Hyborian Forge
- Industrial/Rustic Re-furnishings
- Irish Twinz LLC
- Joanna Stanek
- Lakeview Farm Co.
- Lookiee Here
- Macabre Styles
- Marla Ramseier Essential Oils
- Maya Reese Creates
- Minas Markets
- Mystical Creations
- Opulenza Designs Jewelry
- Playfulscraps
- Polly’s Petals
- Pretty Pouches and More by Rosie B.
- Prickly Cactus Ranch Candles Co.
- Rainbow Mountain Shop
- Rooted in the Forest
- S & E Crafts
- S. Kiehl Ceramics
- Sandy Ridge Bonsai
- Second Season Mittens
- Shealer (Alchemy for Women)
- Simply Country
- South Ward Craft Co
- Stitches by Shari
- Swancer Farm Creations
- Sweet and Sassy Scents
- Sweet Sensations
- The Art Druid
- The Beefy Chicken
- The Formal Sportsman
- The Lion and Fish Design Studio
- The Painted Bat
- Tree of Life Jewelry
- Two Copper Wolves Studio
- Unexpected Dreams
- Upcycle, Etc.
- Upcycled by Susan Kay
During the craft show, there will also be musical performances by Scott Shelby and Heavenbound. Scott Shelby is set to perform Friday from 4 – 6 p.m. and then Heavenbound will take to the stage on Saturday from 12 – 2 p.m.
There will also be food available for purchase, including, Ice House Cafe, Chimney Twist and JB Eats and Treats. The Way Cafe will also have a limited festival menu for both breakfast and lunch.
They’ll also be hosting a music festival on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. You’ll be able to pick your own apples before heading over to the stage to enjoy some music.
Here’s the lineup:
- Friday, 4-6pm: Echoes
- Saturday, 11am-1pm: Chris Bell
- Saturday, 2-4pm: Anchor & Arrow
During the festival weekend, you can also sign up to enjoy some outdoor yoga. It will cost a $15 donation to “A Way to Help” non-profit. All levels of experience are welcome. So, if you’re interested in participating stop by 15 minutes before 10 a.m. to register and bring a mat or towel.
There will also be food trucks, including Ice House Cafe and Pappy’s Popcorn for the weekend.
You can keep up to date with events at the farm on the Way Fruit Farm website.