CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is preparing for fall and they’re getting ready to host a fall craft show.

The craft show is set to take place Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23 at the farm (2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda). They have 45 local vendors who will all be setting up their tables to bring a variety of items for attendees.

“Here at Way Fruit Farm fall is our season,” Jason Coopey co-owner of Way Fruit Farm said. “You know it’s so special to us because not only are we doing all of this but it is our apple and pumpkin harvest time of the year and those seasons are just so amazing and so wonderful. We do so much for fall and just so amazing and so busy and so many people. Fall is a wonderful, wonderful time of the year.”

Crafters that will be at the show:

Amaris Starseed

Ann Taylor-Schmidt Artworks

Ashley’s Odds and Crafts

Ataraxiaowl Creative Mandalas

Bald Eagle Valley Alpaca Ranch

Courtney’s Custom Woodworking

Dainty Designs

Ellaful

Gigis Designs Tumblers and Tess

Hooker’s Couture

Hope’s Dream Rescue and Sanctuary

Hyborian Forge

Industrial/Rustic Re-furnishings

Irish Twinz LLC

Joanna Stanek

Lakeview Farm Co.

Lookiee Here

Macabre Styles

Marla Ramseier Essential Oils

Maya Reese Creates

Minas Markets

Mystical Creations

Opulenza Designs Jewelry

Playfulscraps

Polly’s Petals

Pretty Pouches and More by Rosie B.

Prickly Cactus Ranch Candles Co.

Rainbow Mountain Shop

Rooted in the Forest

S & E Crafts

S. Kiehl Ceramics

Sandy Ridge Bonsai

Second Season Mittens

Shealer (Alchemy for Women)

Simply Country

South Ward Craft Co

Stitches by Shari

Swancer Farm Creations

Sweet and Sassy Scents

Sweet Sensations

The Art Druid

The Beefy Chicken

The Formal Sportsman

The Lion and Fish Design Studio

The Painted Bat

Tree of Life Jewelry

Two Copper Wolves Studio

Unexpected Dreams

Upcycle, Etc.

Upcycled by Susan Kay

During the craft show, there will also be musical performances by Scott Shelby and Heavenbound. Scott Shelby is set to perform Friday from 4 – 6 p.m. and then Heavenbound will take to the stage on Saturday from 12 – 2 p.m.

There will also be food available for purchase, including, Ice House Cafe, Chimney Twist and JB Eats and Treats. The Way Cafe will also have a limited festival menu for both breakfast and lunch.

They’ll also be hosting a music festival on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. You’ll be able to pick your own apples before heading over to the stage to enjoy some music.

Here’s the lineup:

Friday, 4-6pm: Echoes

Saturday, 11am-1pm: Chris Bell

Saturday, 2-4pm: Anchor & Arrow

During the festival weekend, you can also sign up to enjoy some outdoor yoga. It will cost a $15 donation to “A Way to Help” non-profit. All levels of experience are welcome. So, if you’re interested in participating stop by 15 minutes before 10 a.m. to register and bring a mat or towel.

There will also be food trucks, including Ice House Cafe and Pappy’s Popcorn for the weekend.

You can keep up to date with events at the farm on the Way Fruit Farm website.