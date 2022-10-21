The entrance to the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda, Pa.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah.

The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There will be apple picking, stop in the store to buy a bag first. The pumpkin patch will also be open with free wagon rides. Cash and cards will be accepted for pumpkins.

It will also feature outdoor yoga at 10 a.m., this is the last chance for outdoor yoga this year.

The farm will also have a caramel apple bar where you can design your own delicious apple treat.

The farm will also have several food and beverage options available for the weekend. Beech Hollow BBQ will be there on Saturday. Pappy’s Popcorn will also be there.

Apple cider and pumpkin donuts will also be for sale.

The Way Fruit Farm café will also feature a limited festival menu for lunch and dinner on Friday and breakfast on Saturday.