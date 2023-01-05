ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce will host a special event for women in business in Altoona.

The Chamber’s WE-LEaD Committee, an acronym for “Women Encouraging Leadership, Education and Development,” will hold the event at Levity Brewing Company at 1411 11th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Committee said the evening of networking will offer a relaxing night for women to enjoy some delicious appetizers, cold beverages and great conversation.

Tickets for the event are $22 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. Those looking to make a reservation can call the Chamber at (814) 943-8151 or by visiting BlairChamber.com.