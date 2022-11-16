Today’s Weather Kid is Anders Gabrielson! Anders is in 2nd grade at Baker Elementary School and is 7 years old.

Anders loves camping, reading, and jumping on the trampoline. His favorite books are the Harry Potter series. Anders also enjoys reading Marvel Comics. Anders has a pet snake, as well as two cats.

Anders favorite type of weather is snow and he enjoys having snow ball fights!

Thank you so much Anders for coming in and helping us deliver the “What to Wear” forecast this morning! You did an amazing job!

If you have an elementary or middle school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.