Today’s Weather Kid is Kandace Peppetti! Kandace is in the 1st grade at Foot of Ten Elementary School. Her favorite subject in school is art. Her favorite type of weather is when it is sunny outside.

Kandace plays soccer, tennis, and she is a dancer. She also loves to read. Kandace is really enjoying reading the Bad Kitty book series!

Thank you Kandace for helping us with the “dog walking” forecast today! You were amazing today!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.