Today’s Weather Kid is Lilly Hite! Lilly is headed into 5th grade at Foot of Ten Elementary School in Duncansville.

Lilly is involved in student council and orchestra. Lilly also loves to play soccer and is on a traveling soccer team.

In the summer, Lilly enjoys going out onto the water and fishing! Thanks Lilly for helping with the Fishing Forecast this morning! You did an amazing job!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.