Today’s Weather Kid is Presley White! Presley is in the 2nd grade at Cambria Heights Elementary School. Her favorite subjects in school are science and reading. Her favorite type of weather is when it is sunny and warm so she can go swimming. She also finds tornadoes fascinating, but doesn’t want to see one in real life.

Presley loves to act and do gymnastics. She also loves to read. Presley is really enjoying reading the Warriors book series!

Thank you Presley for delivering the “Picnic Forecast” this morning! You were fantastic!!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields, at Cshields@wtajtv.com.