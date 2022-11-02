Today’s Weather Kid is Samantha Snedden! Samantha is in 7th grade and is 13 years old.

Samantha loves learning about weather and her favorite type of weather is a sunny day. Samantha also enjoys the outdoors and she plays the clarinet.

Thank you so much Samantha for coming in and helping us deliver the “Day Planner” forecast this morning! You did an awesome job!

If you have an elementary or middle school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.